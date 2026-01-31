 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_260131.jpg
Kroupi blasts Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_nba_jokicreturn_260130.jpg
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_260131.jpg
Kroupi blasts Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_nba_jokicreturn_260130.jpg
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR moves Clash to Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium because of winter weather

  
Published January 31, 2026 11:06 AM

NASCAR has rescheduled the Clash to Monday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET because of winter weather in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, area.

Per a NASCAR release, the decision was made based on difficult weekend travel conditions and “an abundance of caution for race fans, the Winston-Salem community and the North Carolina region.”

Practice and qualifying will take place Monday at 11 a.m. ET and will be televised on FS2. The Last Chance Qualifier for the exhibition race will be at 4:30 p.m. on Fox, which also will broadcast the main event that will feature 23 drivers.

NASCAR has revised the Clash schedule twice because of weather, initially moving practice and qualifying from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the WeatherUnderground site, the forecast is for 3-5 inches of snow Saturday with a high temperature of 21 degrees. Sunday calls for sunny skies with a high of 30 degrees, and Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of 38 degrees.

NASCAR has said that its plan is to race on the first available day that the track is ready, and the city of Winston-Salem (which owns Bowman Gray Stadium) has given the go-ahead.