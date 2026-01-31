NASCAR moves Clash to Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium because of winter weather

NASCAR has rescheduled the Clash to Monday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET because of winter weather in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, area.

Per a NASCAR release, the decision was made based on difficult weekend travel conditions and “an abundance of caution for race fans, the Winston-Salem community and the North Carolina region.”

Practice and qualifying will take place Monday at 11 a.m. ET and will be televised on FS2. The Last Chance Qualifier for the exhibition race will be at 4:30 p.m. on Fox, which also will broadcast the main event that will feature 23 drivers.

NASCAR has revised the Clash schedule twice because of weather, initially moving practice and qualifying from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the WeatherUnderground site, the forecast is for 3-5 inches of snow Saturday with a high temperature of 21 degrees. Sunday calls for sunny skies with a high of 30 degrees, and Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of 38 degrees.

NASCAR has said that its plan is to race on the first available day that the track is ready, and the city of Winston-Salem (which owns Bowman Gray Stadium) has given the go-ahead.