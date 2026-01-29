NASCAR postpones Clash heat races, practice and qualifying because of winter weather
Published January 29, 2026 04:40 PM
With up to 3 inches of snow expected Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, NASCAR has postponed the heat races, practice and qualifying for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The sessions have been moved to Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS2.
The rest of the original Sunday schedule remains intact with the Last Chance Qualifier at 6 p.m. ET and the Cook Out Clash at 8 p.m. Those events will be televised on Fox.
The NASCAR Weekly Series Cook Out Madhouse Classic that has been set for Saturday afternoon will be rescheduled for a future date to be announced.