NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.

NASCAR has rescheduled the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium for the second consecutive day, moving the event to Wednesday, Feb. 4, because of “the impacts of historic winter weather in Winston-Salem and across the North Carolina region.”

The exhibition event originally was set to run Sunday. On Friday afternoon, NASCAR moved practice and qualifying from Saturday to Sunday. On Saturday morning, the racing schedule was moved to Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced the latest rescheduling after nearly a foot of snow fell across much of central North Carolina from Charlotte northward.

“This event is for the fans, and the fans at The Madhouse are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports,” Justin Swilling, who is the project lead for the Cook Out Clash, said in a release. “Moving the Cook Out Clash to Wednesday, Feb. 4 gives us the best opportunity to hold this event with fans at Bowman Gray Stadium while allowing the City of Winston-Salem to dedicate all of their resources to respond to the needs created by this historic weather event.”

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying will begin Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports App.

The Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox, and the main event will begin at 6 p.m. on Fox.