Where to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega

The second round of the Cup playoffs continues Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC.

William Byron leads the points. Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell are tied for second, six points behind Byron.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano hold the final two transfer spots. Those below the cutline are April Talladega winner Tyler Reddick (-4 points), Daniel Suarez (-14), Chase Briscoe (-25) and Austin Cindric (-29).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:21 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:33 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:25 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:45 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:13 p.m. by Barbara Embry, Citizens Baptist Medical Center chaplain. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:14 p.m. by the 313th United States Army Band accompanied by Warrant Officer One Craig Morgan Greer.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500.8 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick won in April. Brad Keselowski was second. Noah Gragson finished third. In last year’s playoff race, Ryan Blaney won. William Byron was second. Denny Hamlin finished third.

