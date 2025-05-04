Texas NASCAR Cup results, driver points report

Joey Logano scored his first win of the Cup season Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Logano pulled away from teammate Ryan Blaney on the overtime restart to score his 37th career Cup win.

Ross Chastain finished second. Blaney placed third and was followed by Kyle Larson and Erik Jones. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished sixth, his best Cup result at Texas. Austin Dillon placed seventh for his third consecutive top 10 this year.

John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth, putting both Legacy Motor Club cars in the top 10. Christopher Bell was ninth. Daniel Suarez was 10th for his second consecutive top 10 this year.

William Byron remains the points leader but his advantage over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson dropped from 31 to 13 points after Byron placed 13th.