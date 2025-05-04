 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
What drivers said after Texas NASCAR Cup race won by Joey Logano in overtime
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in Fever’s preseason game against Brazil despite leg injury
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Joey Logano scores overtime win at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_golf_cjcupfinalrdv2_250504.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas

Texas NASCAR Cup results, driver points report

  
Published May 4, 2025 07:53 PM

Joey Logano scored his first win of the Cup season Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Logano pulled away from teammate Ryan Blaney on the overtime restart to score his 37th career Cup win.

MORE: Texas results

MORE: Driver points report

Ross Chastain finished second. Blaney placed third and was followed by Kyle Larson and Erik Jones. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished sixth, his best Cup result at Texas. Austin Dillon placed seventh for his third consecutive top 10 this year.

John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth, putting both Legacy Motor Club cars in the top 10. Christopher Bell was ninth. Daniel Suarez was 10th for his second consecutive top 10 this year.

William Byron remains the points leader but his advantage over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson dropped from 31 to 13 points after Byron placed 13th.
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
The start of Stage 3 sees a big wreck entering Turn 3 at Texas as Bubba Wallace loses the handle from the bumper of Joey Logano, collecting six cars.