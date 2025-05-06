 Skip navigation
The 20-year-old man who fell to warning track at a Pirates game takes his first steps since accident

  
Published May 5, 2025 11:27 PM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Batting helmet belonging to Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) inside the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The 20-year-old man who fell from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game last week took his first steps Monday but still has “a long way to go” in his recovery.

Kavan Markwood slipped off a railing and onto the field during the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.

Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, said in an update Monday that his recovery is “a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition after the accident.

“He still has a long way to go - he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead,” wrote Phillips, who once taught Markwood. “But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.”

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $41,000, more than 90% towards its initial goal of $45,000.

Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, has labeled the incident an accident.