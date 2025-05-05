Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway won by Joey Logano

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Joey Logano — He was the first reigning Cup champion not to have a top-five finish through the first 10 races of the following season but changed the storyline by winning Sunday’s race. The victory is the 37th of his career and it comes a week after his fifth-place finish at Talladega was disqualified for a post-race inspection. Said Logano: “I told my wife last week before we left (for Texas), I said, ‘Watch, we’ll go win this one.’ It’s just how we do stuff. Any time you kick us down, I feel like we come back ten times harder.”

Trackhouse Racing — Team placed two of its cars in the top 10 for the second time this season (Las Vegas was the other). Ross Chastain finished second. Daniel Suarez placed 10th for his second consecutive top 10. Shane van Gisbergen’s 22nd-place finish was his second top-25 in the last eight races.

Legacy Motor Club — Team had both its cars in the top 10 for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500. Erik Jones finished a season-best fifth, his first top 10 in the last 16 races, dating back to last year’s playoff race at Talladega. John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth for his first top 10 since Atlanta, the second race of the season.

Ryan Blaney — Finished third after having failed to finish four of the previous seven races.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His sixth-place finish was his second top 10 of the season and his best finish at Texas.

Austin Dillon — His seventh-place finish gives him three consecutive top 10s — tied with Kyle Larson for the longest active streak in the series after Larson finished fourth.

Ty Dillon — He was on the outside of the ninth row (18th place) for the overtime restart, went to top and was four wide as he gained positions. He rallied to finish 12th for his best finish of the season and it comes after fuel issues the past two races led to finishes outside the top 20.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — Blown engine led to a last-place finish in the 38-car field and snapped his streak of finishing on the lead lap for 21 consecutive races.

Josh Berry — The Las Vegas winner was leading when he crashed and went on to finish 32nd.

Brad Keselowski — He was collected in a multi-car crash and finished 28th. The former Cup champion has finished 26th or worse in five of the last six races.

