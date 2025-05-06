Skip navigation
What's next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
May 5, 2025 09:04 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto debate Haiden Deegan's next move in Supercross after winning the 250 West title and if he has more to prove before moving up to the 450s.
Related Videos
15:19
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
09:50
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’
05:11
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
09:02
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
07:57
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds
05:48
What can Webb do to counter Sexton after Round 14?
07:20
Will Hammaker clinch cutthroat 250 East title?
09:15
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
05:18
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia
02:55
Villopoto recounts qualifying for regional at Pala
07:56
Webb putting himself in position for another title
09:41
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset
02:32
Foxborough conditions show 250 East is ‘gnarly’
03:25
Will Supercross move away from outdoor venues?
Latest Clips
09:16
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 1
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
11:01
Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
