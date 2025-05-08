Skip navigation
FCS teams would be allowed to play 12 regular-season games every year under recommendation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Recruiting Rumor Mill: News keeps flowing on elite prospects
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Truist Championship 2025: Adjusted second-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
FCS teams would be allowed to play 12 regular-season games every year under recommendation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Recruiting Rumor Mill: News keeps flowing on elite prospects
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Truist Championship 2025: Adjusted second-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
May 8, 2025 03:04 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should stash Brandon Woodruff as the Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher is getting closer to his return after a strong rehab start.
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
01:15
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
32:08
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 5
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
02:55
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
03:01
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
09:34
Hall, Rice top-40 fantasy players for 2025 season
13:26
Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
10:29
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
08:45
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025
10:49
How will Schottenheimer handle Pickens?
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
09:58
Cowboys locker room ‘needs to embrace’ Pickens
02:02
Cowboys get ‘outstanding talent’ in Pickens
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
02:35
Cavaliers ‘tough to square’ as favorites in Game 3
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
08:07
Knicks 2-0 series lead breaks down Tatum, Celtics
02:07
Favorites to win 2025 French Open
01:46
Hard to ‘attack a side’ betting PSG v. Inter Milan
01:40
Bet on OKC to win title after dominant Game 2 win
08:42
Celtics need to ‘stay the course’ vs. Knicks
02:41
Queen’s top moments from Terrapins’ 2024-25 season
05:58
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
02:34
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
09:09
Saban could co-chair college sports commission
02:20
Rams to hold minicamp in Hawaii
