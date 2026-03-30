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Will Erceg become the Royals' new closer?

March 30, 2026 01:37 PM
Eric Samulski compares the early season efforts of pitchers Carlos Esteves and Lucas Erceg for the Royals and ultimately finds that Erceg is a must-add for all fantasy leagues.

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