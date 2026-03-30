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Breaking down Murakami's 'impressive' MLB debut
March 30, 2026 01:27 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami's impressive start to his MLB career, revealing what his high walk rate in particular can do for fantasy managers.
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