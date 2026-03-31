Watch Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock

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Associated Press
,
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Edwards, Makeer power South Carolina past TCU 78-52 to reach the Final Four
Associated Press
,
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,
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Aidan Berg
,
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,
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Highlights: Spurs make quick work of Bulls
Wembanyama continues sensational play vs. Bulls
Wemby: ‘Anything is possible’ with these Spurs
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March 30, 2026 09:57 PM
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