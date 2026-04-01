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Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

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Highlights: Rockets escape Warriors in the clutch
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Rockets understanding their potential down stretch
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Durant, Rockets survive good test against Warriors

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Take the under in total points for Texas vs. UCLA

April 1, 2026 11:42 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick unpack some of the best bets for the upcoming Final Four clash between Texas and UCLA, analyzing why you should take the under in total points.

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