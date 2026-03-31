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Texas looks for edge on UCLA again in Final Four

March 31, 2026 11:29 AM
Natalie Esquire, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Nicole Auerbach analyze the matchup between UCLA and Texas after the Longhorns handed the Bruins their only loss of this season.

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