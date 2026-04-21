Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 21

The San Francisco Giants (9-13) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (16-6) at Oracle Park for a three-game series.

Los Angeles split the series with Colorado, but is coming off a 12-3 win. The Dodgers outscored the Rockies, 28-17 despite going 2-2. The Dodgers lead the MLB in batting average (.293), home runs (42), RBI (128), and hits (222).

San Francisco had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to Washington on Sunday. The Giants will need more offense against the Dodgers. San Francisco is hitting the fewest amount of home runs (13) despite having the 10th-best batting average (.251).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Giants



Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-86), San Francisco Giants Rockies (+153)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (+115), Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Giants



Monday’s pitching matchup (April 20): Landen Roupp vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto



Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2026 stats: 25.2 IP, 2-1, 2.10 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 21 Ks, 3 BB



Giants: Landen Roupp

2026 Stats: 22.2 IP, 3-1, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 24 Ks, 7 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .305 with 25 hits and 30 total bases over 82 at-bats

is hitting .305 with 25 hits and 30 total bases over 82 at-bats The Giants’ Harrison Bader is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats

is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .370 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 81 at-bats

is hitting .370 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 81 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .218 with 12 hits and 19 strikeouts over 55 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Giants



The Giants are 10-9-3 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 12-10 ATS this season

The Giants are 7-15 to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 11-11 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.0

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