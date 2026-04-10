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PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
Justin Rose fades at the Masters, still joins Scheffler in the hunt behind leaders McIlroy and Burns
Nazeem Kadri
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman cleared to return at Bristol after vertigo sidelined him for 4 races

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76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations
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Can Malachi Smith step up for the Brooklyn Nets?

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Highlights: Betts' All-American 2025-2026 season

April 9, 2026 08:02 PM
Watch some of the best plays from Lauren Betts' All-American campaign in the 2025-2026 season for the UCLA Bruins.

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