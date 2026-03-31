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Consider Chandler, Fuentes in NL ROY markets

March 31, 2026 11:47 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell look beyond the favorites in this year's National League Rookie of the Year markets, sharing why they're instead targeting longer odds for a pair of pitchers.

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