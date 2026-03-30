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NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Chase Elliott beats Denny Hamlin at Martinsville for first NASCAR win of season
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Braylon Mullins’ 35-footer gives UConn a 73-72 win over Duke and a Final Four spot
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We’ve been waiting a long time for a Final Four like this — and so have most of its participants

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Mariners’ Rivas opens scoring with RBI single

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NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Chase Elliott beats Denny Hamlin at Martinsville for first NASCAR win of season
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-East Regional-Connecticut at Duke
Braylon Mullins’ 35-footer gives UConn a 73-72 win over Duke and a Final Four spot
arizona.jpg
We’ve been waiting a long time for a Final Four like this — and so have most of its participants

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_seahancockks_260329.jpg
HLs: Hancock Ks nine over six no-hit innings
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Arozarena, Raley extend Mariners’ lead
nbc_mlb_searivasrbi_260329.jpg
Mariners’ Rivas opens scoring with RBI single

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Raleigh's sky-high ground-rule double plates one

March 29, 2026 09:23 PM
Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh delivers his first RBI of the 2026 season on Sunday Night Baseball with a unique ground-rule double.

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