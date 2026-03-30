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Chase Elliott beats Denny Hamlin at Martinsville for first NASCAR win of season
Associated Press
,
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,
Braylon Mullins’ 35-footer gives UConn a 73-72 win over Duke and a Final Four spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
We’ve been waiting a long time for a Final Four like this — and so have most of its participants
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
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HLs: Hancock Ks nine over six no-hit innings
Arozarena, Raley extend Mariners’ lead
Mariners’ Rivas opens scoring with RBI single
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Raleigh's sky-high ground-rule double plates one
March 29, 2026 09:23 PM
Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh delivers his first RBI of the 2026 season on Sunday Night Baseball with a unique ground-rule double.
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