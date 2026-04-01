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Jones says Pickens would save money without agent
April 1, 2026 02:17 PM
Mike Florio reacts to comments from Jerry Jones about George Pickens, analyzing the Dallas Cowboys' negotiating strategies and why agents are so crucial for NFL players.
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