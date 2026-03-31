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McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing

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Leiter trends up in fantasy after impressive start

March 31, 2026 01:52 PM
Equipped with a "deeper pitch mix" this year, Eric Samulski believes fantasy managers should buy into Jack Leiter after his impressive first start of the 2026 season.

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