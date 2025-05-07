 Skip navigation
NASCAR Clash exhibition race expected to remain in U.S. in 2026

  
Published May 6, 2025 08:00 PM

Next season will end at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but where will it begin?

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer, suggested Tuesday that the Clash exhibition race will not be held internationally next year, although that remains an option beyond 2026.

“I think as far as next year goes, more than likely it will stay domestic here in the United States,” Kennedy said in response to a question from NBC Sports. “I wouldn’t ever rule out international in the future, though. We have thoughts about a lot of it being prior to the season, in the off-season, an exhibition race. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring NASCAR racing to other parts of the world.

“I think it’s going to be something that we’ll continue to consider, but at least for now we’ll more than likely keep it domestic.”

Kennedy did not say where the Clash will be next year. The event was held at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in February after having spent the past three years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Chase Elliott won the event in February at Bowman Gray.

There had been some talk that the Clash could be held internationally as soon as next year.

Having the Clash held internationally would allow NASCAR to take the Cup Series to a new market while not disrupting the schedule. There would be plenty of time ahead of the Clash for teams to send equipment and travel and to return before heading to Daytona for the season-opening 500.

Since the Clash has moved away from Daytona, the event has been held two weeks before the Daytona 500. Next year’s Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 15.

This season, the Cup Series will holds its first international points race since 1958 when it races at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on June 15.