NASCAR Championship Weekend moving to Homestead in 2026

NASCAR’s Championship Weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday morning.

NASCAR also announced that it will rotate its season finale for the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series starting next year among “NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.”

NBC Sports, which has broadcast the Cup playoffs and championship race since 2015, will do so through 2031.

Phoenix, which has hosted NASCAR’s Championship Weekend since 2020, will be among the rotating sites for the season-ending race for each series. NASCAR also announced that Phoenix will host two Cup weekends next year and that the track’s second race weekend will be in the third round of the playoffs. Those dates will be announced later.

New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment Ryan Blaney is the only Team Penske driver yet to score a Cup win this season despite having a strong car in several races.

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Championship Weekend will be Nov. 6-8 in 2026.

Homestead hosted the championship races for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks from 2002-19 before the season finale moved to Phoenix.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation,” said Ben Kennedy, EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, in a statement.

“As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

Kyle Larson won the most recent Cup race at Homestead, taking the checkered flag in March in a race that had 27 lead changes. Last fall’s playoff race at Homestead saw Tyler Reddick win after going from third to first on the last lap. The last three laps each had a different leader in that event.

“This place is awesome,” said Christopher Bell, who finished fourth in that race and watched those lead changes ahead of him. “It leads to some amazing races.”

He’s not the only driver who feels that way.

“It’s just an awesome race track,” Larson said of Homestead this season. “Definitely the best across all the series in our sport. It’s just fun. It races kind of similar in all the divisions. It’s just a cool place.”

NASCAR Cup champions crowned at Homestead

2004 — Kurt Busch

2005 — Tony Stewart

2006 — Jimmie Johnson

2007 — Jimmie Johnson

2008 — Jimmie Johnson

2009 — Jimmie Johnson

2010 — Jimmie Johnson

2011 — Tony Stewart

2012 — Brad Keselowski

2013 — Jimmie Johnson

2014 — Kevin Harvick

2015 — Kyle Busch

2016 — Jimmie Johnson

2017 — Martin Truex Jr.

2018 — Joey Logano

2019 — Kyle Busch

