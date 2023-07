Conor Geekie has signed an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona dealt the 27th, 34th, and 45th overall picks to San Jose so that they could take Geekie at 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Geekie isn’t expected to play in the NHL next season, but he should develop into a top-six forward. “We are very pleased to sign Conor to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong. “He is a big, skilled, two-way center with good vision and a strong hockey IQ. We look forward to watching his development.”