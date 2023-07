Brady Tkachuk is looking forward to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Ottawa made some big changes this offseason, including trades to acquire Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot as well as the signing of Claude Giroux. “Everybody’s buzzing right now with all of these moves,” Tkachuk said. “It’s so exciting to go back and talk to a lot of guys and they want the season to get started ASAP. That’s just how excited our team is and we have a full belief with our group that we can take that next step and it’s going to be a lot of fun.” He is also looking forward to seeing his brother much more often this year. Matthew was traded to Florida this summer in a blockbuster deal with the Calgary Flames.