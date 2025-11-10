Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers
Lenny Wilkens, Basketball Hall of Famer and 1996 Olympic head coach, dies at 88
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates during his round robin...
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alex de Minaur in ATP Finals opener
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lacsafety_251109.jpg
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
nbc_fnia_florioinjuryupdate_251109.jpg
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers
Lenny Wilkens, Basketball Hall of Famer and 1996 Olympic head coach, dies at 88
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates during his round robin...
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alex de Minaur in ATP Finals opener
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lacsafety_251109.jpg
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
nbc_fnia_florioinjuryupdate_251109.jpg
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70

  
Published November 9, 2025 07:50 PM
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1979: Mel Bridgman #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Rangers during an NHL Hockey game circa 1979 at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Bridgman’s playing career went from 1975-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1975 and was the Ottawa Senators’ first general manager, has died. He was 70.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the death Saturday. It didn’t give a cause of death.

“A prototypical power forward who exemplified Flyers style-hockey,” the Flyers said on social media.

A strong checker and dependable scorer and fighter, Bridgman first starred in junior for the Victoria Cougars in the Western Canada Hockey League. In 1974-75 in his last season for the Cougars, he had 66 goals, 91 assists and 175 penalty minutes in 66 regular-season games.

He went straight to Philadelphia - coming off its second straight title - as a rookie and had 23 regular-season goals and six more in a postseason run that ended with a loss to Montreal in the Stanley Cup final.

Bridgman was Philadelphia’s captain during its record 35-game unbeaten run in 1979-80 in another season that ended with a loss in the Cup final, this time to the New York Islanders, and also wore the “C” for New Jersey. He was traded from Philadelphia to Calgary early in the 1981-82 season and went on to have career highs with 33 goals and 54 assists.

Known for his thick mustache, Bridgman also played for Detroit and Vancouver, finishing his 14-year NHL career with 252 goals, 449 assists and 1,625 penalty minutes in 977 regular-season games. In 125 playoff games, he had 28 goals and 39 assists.

After earning an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, Bridgman took over the expansion Senators in 1991 at age 36. He was general manager through their inaugural season of 1992-93 and later worked as a player agent.

“The Ottawa Senators organization sends its deepest sympathies to Mel’s loved ones at this difficult time,” the Senators said on social media.