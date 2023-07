Olivier Nadeau is expected to miss the next 4-6 months recovering from shoulder surgery.

Even on the short side of the recovery timetable, here, Nadeau will be sidelined beyond the start of the regular season. A fourth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 19-year-old Nadeau was signed to an entry-level contract back in May. We’ll pass along further updates as to his recovery as they become available.