Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Leading early in the 3M Open’s second round, Matthew NeSmith shares how he is managing to stay ahead of the field.
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
PGA Tour rookie Jacob Bridgeman, who shot an 8-under 63 in Round 1 of the 3M Open, discusses how he regained confidence after missing his previous three cuts.
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on beating the golf course at the 3M Open after shooting five under through the first round.
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Tony Finau discusses his recent play at the 152 Open Championship at Royal Troon and explains why he deeply covets the chance to play in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
Amid national technology outages, Wesley Bryan pivoted away from his flight in favor of an 18-hour road trip with Samuel Stevens that was 'as much fun as you can imagine'.
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
With the 2024 men’s major season now complete, the Golf Central team looks back at the events and its winners, and previews what could be in store for 2025.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.