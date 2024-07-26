 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
Devin Williams
Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2

July 26, 2024 06:54 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Up Next
6:30
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
1:58
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
1:10
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
9:46
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
1:24
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
4:23
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
1:59
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
2:27
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
1:20
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
3:24
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
4:50
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
6:05
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
