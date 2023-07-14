 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Capitals

Washington
Capitals

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
Max Pacioretty was in a unique, if not uncomfortable spot going into NHL free agency coming off tearing his right Achilles tendon twice in the past year.
2022 Washington Capitals Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 6th Eastern Metropolitan
WinsWins 35
LossesLosses 37
GPGGoals per Game 3.1
PIMPenalty Minutes 713
SOShutouts 5
Head CoachHead Coach Peter Laviolette
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: NHL Draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
Washington Capitals
New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant
NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
Nashville Predators hire Andrew Brunette after firing John Hynes
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs
Spencer Carbery hired as Capitals coach after 2 seasons as Maple Leafs assistant

Rotoworld Player News

  Connor McMichael
    Connor McMichael
    WAS Center #24
    Connor McMichael has a difficult fight ahead of him.
    McMichael will go into the Capitals’ training camp with a chance to earn a roster spot, but his odds of making the team were hurt by the addition of Dylan Strome. That move gives Washington Evgeny Kuznetsov, Strome, Nic Dowd, and Lars Eller up the middle, which means McMichael might need to serve as a winger to find a spot on the team. He had nine goals and 18 points in 68 contests last season. “I think it’s a competitive situation. I don’t think we’re coming in guaranteeing young guys spots in the lineup. I think, you know, part of it is you have to earn it to a certain degree,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “I think Connor’s gonna come in and he’s gonna be better than he was last year, and it’s gonna be, ‘How do we best develop him? How do we do what’s best for our lineup?’”

  Dylan-Strome.jpg
    Dylan Strome
    WAS Center #17
    While Dylan Strome respects that the Blackhawks made a business decision when they decided not to qualify him, he admitted that it was also frustrating.
    Strome scored 22 goals and 48 points in 69 contests with Chicago in 2021-22. It was a bounce back season for him, but the Blackhawks still decided against providing him with a qualifying offer. That made him an unrestricted free agent. “It’s a little bit, I mean, it’s frustrating, of course, because you think that you have a good season and you put all this effort and hard work and everything into a team, like you work so hard to be on a team and to make them want you and then they kind of just let you go,” Strome said. “It’s definitely not fun to hear for anyone. I don’t think anyone wants to hear that you don’t get qualified, but at the same time, new opportunities arise and you’ve got to adapt on the fly.” When he entered the UFA market, the Capitals expressed interest in him and he ultimately signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract. With Nicklas Backstrom out indefinitely, Strome could enter the season as Washington’s second-line center.

  5029.jpg
    Gabriel Carlsson
    WAS Defense #18
    Gabriel Carlsson has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals.
    The Blue Jackets didn’t qualify Carlsson, which made him an unrestricted free agent. With his new deal, he can earn $750,000 in the NHL or $400,000 at the AHL level next season. He had two goals and nine points in 38 games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.

  Wilson_Tom.jpg
    Tom Wilson
    WAS Right Wing #43
    Tom Wilson is “on schedule” to play in December after undergoing knee surgery, per Capitals GM Brian MacLellan.
    Wilson’s absence will be felt while he’s recovering. He’s developed into a key player of the Capitals, thanks to his blend of grit and skill. He had 24 goals, 52 points, and 240 hits in 78 games last season.

  Ludwig Persson
    WAS Center #85
    Ludwig Persson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.
    Persson produced 25 goals and 61 points 41 games for Frolunda HC J20 during the 2021-22 season. He also appeared in 10 games with the SHL club. Washington selected the 18-year-old forward in the third round (85th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

  Alexander Suzdalev
    WAS Left Wing #16
    Alexander Suzdalev has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington.
    Washington chose Suzdalev in the third round (70th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent most of the 2021-22 season with HV71 J20 and had 51 points in 45 games.

  Dylan-Strome.jpg
    Dylan Strome
    WAS Center #17
    Dylan Strome has signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals.
    Strome accumulated 22 goals and 48 points in 69 games for Chicago during the 2021-22 season. He was permitted to become an unrestricted free agent after the Blackhawks didn’t give him a qualifying offer. Strome will get a chance to fill in as Washington’s second-line center in 2022-23 due to the absence of Nicklas Backstrom, who had resurfacing surgery on his left hip a month ago.

  Irwin_Matt.jpg
    Matt Irwin
    WAS Defense #52
    Matt Irwin has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals.
    The deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the AHL. Irwin posted one goal, three assists, 29 shots, 21 blocks and 36 hits in 17 games with Washington last season.

  Marcus_Johansson.jpg
    Marcus Johansson
    MIN Left Wing #90
    The Washington Capitals have re-signed Marcus Johansson for one season.
    Johansson will get $1.1 million in 2022-23. He had nine goals and 29 points in a season split between the Seattle Kraken and the Capitals. The 31-year-old chipped in with a goal and an assist in six playoffs games with both coming in Game 3 against Florida.

  Connor_Brown.jpg
    Connor Brown
    WAS Right Wing #28
    The Washington Capitals have acquired Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
    Brown had 10 goals and 39 points in 64 contests in 2021-22. He has one season left on his three-year, $10.8 million contract and then he can become an unrestricted free agent.