MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
How to watch No. 24 USC vs. No. 2 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
How to watch No. 24 USC vs. No. 2 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1

  
Published January 1, 2026 08:34 AM

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, including his 400th career goal, and Valeri Nichushkin netted his second NHL hat trick as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win.

MacKinnon became the third player in franchise history to reach 400 goals and first to score them all for the Avalanche. Joe Sakic had 625 goals, the first 233 coming with the Quebec Nordiques before the team moved to Colorado. Michel Goulet is second in club history with 456, all for Quebec.

MacKinnon, who added two assists, leads the NHL with 34 goals. His 70 points were tied with Edmonton star Connor McDavid for most in the league.

Nichushkin scored twice during a four-goal barrage in the first 4:39 of the game and finished with three goals. Brock Nelson scored later on a power play for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood turned away 12 shots.

Colorado has won 15 straight at home, where it is 17-0-2, and has just two regulation losses (30-2-7) this season. The Avalanche’s 69 points tied the 1929-30 Boston Bruins for the most through 39 games.

Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on the first eight shots he faced and finished with 37 saves. Dalibor Dvorsky scored for St. Louis, which has dropped two straight. The Blues’ 13 shots on goal were a season low.

Nichushkin made it 1-0 a minute in, and MacKinnon scored his first of the game at 3:13. Nichushkin got his second of the night 13 seconds later, and MacKinnon’s slap shot 1:13 after that capped the early scoring.

It was the fastest four goals to start a game in franchise history and third in NHL history.

Nelson, who got his 300th career assist on Nichushkin’s first goal, scored midway through the game. Nichushkin scored 1:34 after Dvorsky spoiled Blackwood’s shutout bid with his sixth of the season.

Up next

Blues: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

Avalanche: At the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.