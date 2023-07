Matthew Kessel will be someone to keep an eye on during the Blues’ training camp.

Kessel got tons of experience last season. The defenseman had six goals and 17 points in 37 NCAA contests with UMass-Amherst and then inked an entry-level deal with the Blues. From there he registered three assists in 15 regular season games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds made the playoffs, which allowed him to add another 18 games worth of AHL postseason experience to his resume. “He’s got a real good taste of what to expect in training camp next year and he improved dramatically,” Blues director of player development Tim Taylor said. “We thought highly of him. But now that watching his feet play and his puck positioning and his heads-up plays that he makes open up guys at the pro level, it gives us a real sense of gratitude knowing that it was a great experience for him.”