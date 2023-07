The Detroit Red Wings have extended their affiliation with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins through 2026-27.

“Grand Rapids continues to be a model franchise both on and off the ice and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” Wings GM Steve Yzerman said. “The winning culture established by the Griffins is extremely beneficial for the development of our young players and the fans in Grand Rapids do a tremendous job creating an exciting atmosphere to support the growth of our players.” The Red Wings have been affiliated with the Griffins since 2002 and the close proximity of the two franchises has made it a good fit for Detroit. The Griffins have also seen a good amount of success lately, winning the Calder Cup in 2013 and 2017.