 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Billy Napier
Billy Napier tasks himself with continuing to make history as James Madison’s coach
Julian Sayin
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin looking forward to following idols as a Heisman finalist

Top Clips

nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
tyler.jpg
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
phil_rivers.jpg
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Billy Napier
Billy Napier tasks himself with continuing to make history as James Madison’s coach
Julian Sayin
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin looking forward to following idols as a Heisman finalist

Top Clips

nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
tyler.jpg
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
phil_rivers.jpg
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Georgia cancels series with Louisville and NC State ahead of SEC’s 2026 schedule release

  
Published December 11, 2025 12:26 PM
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
December 10, 2025 08:40 AM
PFF previews the 12-team College Football Playoff, analyzing the key statistics that could impact the action, sharing why Indiana deserves to be ranked No. 1 and praising Texas Tech for having an elite defensive unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Georgia announced Louisville agreed to cancel a home-and-home series starting in 2026 ahead of the Southeastern Conference announcing next year’s college football schedules.

The Bulldogs also said N.C. State, another Atlantic Coast Conference team, agreed to cancel its home-and-home series for the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

“The teams will look to play each other in a neutral site game on a later date,” Georgia said.

Both the SEC and ACC will be playing nine league games starting in 2026.

“Recent changes to our home-and-home series with Georgia are another example of the scheduling adjustments that come with today’s evolving college football landscape,” Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said.

Hierd said Georgia told Louisville of its need to opt out of the 2026 game. Without a mutual agreement, Georgia would have owed Louisville a $1 million penalty for canceling the 2026 game and the Cardinals could have forced the Bulldogs to host Louisville in 2027 or pay another buyout.

Louisville also faced buying out another non-conference opponent to manage the expanded ACC slate. That’s why Georgia and Louisville will try to schedule one game at a neutral site in the early 2030s.

“This approach preserves a high-profile game for our fans, avoids unnecessary financial impact for both universities, and positions us well as the postseason landscape continues to evolve,” Heird said.

Louisville announced the Cardinals will open the 2026 season against Mississippi on either Sept. 5 or 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium. Louisville played Western Kentucky at that stadium in 2019. Ole Miss beat Louisville in 2021 in Atlanta in the programs’ only other meeting.

“Jeff Brohm has never shied away from playing a challenging non-conference schedule and is always willing to face anyone in the country,” Heird said.