Blackhawks solidify goaltending future, sign Spencer Knight to extension

  
Published September 13, 2025 02:20 PM

CHICAGO — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks are counting on Spencer Knight to become their long-term starter after signing the goalie to a three-year, $17.5 million contract extension on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Knight has one more year left on his contract, with the extension securing him through the 2029-30 season. The Blackhawks acquired Knight, along with a first-round pick, in a trade that sent Seth Jones and a draft pick to Florida in March.

Knight was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2019 draft, and spent his first three-plus seasons in Florida primarily serving as a backup to Sergei Bobrovsky.

In Chicago, Knight gets the opportunity to take on a larger role with a Blackhawks team coming off three straight last-place finishes in the Central Division, and with Jeff Blashill entering his first season as coach.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Arvid Söderblom, who went 10-18-7 last season, returns for a fifth season in Chicago, while Petr Mrazek was traded to Detroit following Knight’s acquisition.

From Connecticut, Knight went 5-8-2 in 15 appearances with the Blackhawks, and finished the season with a 17-16-3 record. Overall, the 6-foot-3, 191-pound player out of Boston College has a record of 49-33-9 with five shutouts.