Yakov Trenin is reportedly looking for $2.4 million on a one-year deal, according to his arbitration filings.

Nashville has filed for a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million. If the two sides can’t bridge the gap in negotiations then his arbitration hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2. Trenin provided 17 goals, 24 points, 136 shots and 191 hits in 80 games during the 2021-22 season.