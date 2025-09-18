Predators captain Roman Josi on ice and says he feels 100% after POTS diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville captain Roman Josi knew something was wrong last season as he played through headaches, occasionally got dizzy standing up and felt exhausted at times for no reason.

Being driven into the end boards during a game Feb. 25 gave the defenseman time to find an answer.

“I just knew something was kind of off,” Josi said at the start of training camp. “And I think last year just kind of got to the point where it’s getting worse, getting worse and worse and then obviously that hit happened against Florida, and I think that was kind of the point I was like: I need to figure out what’s going on.”

Doctors diagnosed the 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman from Bern, Switzerland, with postural tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS. The Predators announced the diagnosis in June, saying their captain was expected to be ready for training camp.

And yes, Josi was in the first group of Predators on the ice. After a long rehab, Josi said he doesn’t see his health being an issue now that he has tools to manage his issues.

“I’m more so relieved and really excited just having a plan,” Josi said. “I feel great. I feel 100%, I feel good on the ice and so I’m not concerned at all.”

General manager Barry Trotz said Josi just wasn’t right last season. The 2020 Norris Trophy winner and three-time All-Star agreed, though he refuses to blame how he felt for his play. Josi scored nine goals and 38 points over 53 games. That’s his fewest in a NHL season playing at least 50 games.

“I felt really good for a lot of the season last year, too,” Josi said. “There was obviously a lot of other things. I think my game wasn’t where it was supposed to be, and I’m not going to blame that on any of that.”

Josi worked through all spring and summer with experts to learn how to manage his health after his diagnosis. POTS doesn’t have a cure but can be treated, with symptoms including a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.

He has a new morning routine to help him manage his health. Josi also has adjusted what he eats.

“He’s one of the top defenseman of the National Hockey League,” Trotz said. “Having him back and refreshed and confident in his understanding of his whole situation ... he’s in a great place right now.”

Forward Filip Forsberg said he’s thrilled to have Josi back at full strength. Fully defining just how much Josi means to the Predators isn’t easy.

“He’s obviously the captain,” Forsberg said. “He’s our best player. He drives the play comes from the back end. He’s a voice in the locker room. And you can tell how much we missed him last year.”

Josi, who turned 35 at the start of June, was among the first six players selected to Switzerland’s Olympic team for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. He is on an eight-year, $72 million contract through the 2027-28 season. He has played 962 games with 190 goals and 534 assists.