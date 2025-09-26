Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators spent big on signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in a spree that made them one of the Stanley Cup favorites a year ago.

Then the Predators flopped in a season to forget.

They stumbled from the start and limped to the finish with the NHL’s third-worst record. The top pick overall in the entry draft was closer than a playoff spot, though the Predators couldn’t even hold onto their slot in the draft lottery slipping to No. 5 overall.

“What’s happened in the last year?” Nashville center Fyodor Svechkov said with a smile. “I don’t remember. Looking forward to this year.”

The Predators open the season Oct. 9 hosting Columbus and look like they’re simply running everything back hoping it’s different this time around. Few outside the team expect it to work now.

“We’ve proved the experts wrong two years in a row, and we’re hoping to make it three,” general manager Barry Trotz said.

Nashville did beat expectations in 2024 by making the playoffs. Then the Predators did it again last season with their expensive and spectacular bust.

Skepticism stems from Trotz keeping coach Andrew Brunette, a roster with a handful of aging stars and a now 30-year-old goalie Juuse Saros in the first year of a high-priced, eight-year extension. The Predators insist they are more than ready to move on and prove the lessons learned and the changes made.

“There was a lot of outside noise last year, and I think that’s toned down a little bit this year,” Stamkos said. “And if anything, we use that as some internal motivation to prove some people wrong.”

They struggled to score goals with only 214 — ahead of only Chicago’s 210 despite spending plenty of time with the puck in the offensive zone. They also didn’t defend well enough in front of goalie Juuse Saros enough as Nashville gave up 274 goals.

“We had a bad season,” said Forsberg, who scored 17 fewer goals (31) than the season before. “You don’t want to necessarily dwell on that too much. We’ve had enough time to digest that and move on.”

Forsberg had company.

Two-time Cup champ with Tampa Bay, Stamkos had only 53 points despite playing all 82 games. Marchessault scored 21 goals — half of what he had his last season with Vegas. Skjei had a minus-24 rating with 14 fewer points than the season before with Carolina.

Trotz has said repeatedly he expects the veteran Predators veterans to play up to their own standards with Stamkos, Marchessault and Skjei more comfortable in Nashville combined with simple pride.

There have been some other changes not nearly as noticeable that Trotz and the Predators are counting on.

Brunette talked with the leadership group and a number of other players before the coach and his assistants tweaked the schemes and systems trying to better fit Nashville’s talent. Assistant Todd Richards was replaced by former Chicago head coach Luke Richardson to focus on defense.

Trotz has been busy refilling the prospect pool drained from so many trades chasing a return to the Stanley Cup Final since Nashville’s lone appearance in 2017. Nashville wants young forwards like Brady Martin — the fifth overall draft pick in June — to earn roster spots and bring energy and enthusiasm.

“We got bigger, and we got about on average about four years younger,” Trotz said. “And that bodes well for the now and it bodes well for the future.”

Still, how the Predators fare this season will depend on 2024’s trio of free agents along with Forsberg and captain Roman Josi now healthy after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.

“You can only go as far as your core,” Trotz said.

Marchessault criticized Brunette’s offensive system after the season ended in April. The 35-year-old forward recalled missing the playoffs one season only to come back rested and energized, which he hopes the Predators do now. He calls it a step backward to take two forward.

“I’m just excited to play hockey this year,” Marchessault said. “I’m excited with the group we have and less expectations. And, sometimes that’s good for teams.”

Forward Erik Haula wanted to sign with Nashville this offseason sensing the Predators’ frustration at how last season went. He said those seasons build character and camaraderie in a locker room. It also has provided extra motivation.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a guy in the locker room who wants to feel the way that they did last year, and nobody’s giving this team much of a chance,” Haula said. “So, we’re going to embrace that challenge.”