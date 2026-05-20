Sheldon Keefe to return as coach of the New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Sheldon Keefe will return as coach of the New Jersey Devils after new general manager Sunny Mehta did the full assessment of the organization he promised when taking over control of hockey operations in April.

The team confirmed Keefe will be back, while goaltending coach Dave Rogalski has been fired and assistant Sergei Brylin is being reassigned to another position.

Keefe recently completed his second season behind the bench for New Jersey, which parted ways with longtime GM Tom Fitzgerald and missed the playoffs. The Devils made it last year, losing in the first round to Carolina without top player Jack Hughes, who was sidelined by shoulder surgery.

Mehta is sticking with Keefe and making coaching staff changes while also overhauling the front office. He hired Braden Birch to be one of his assistants after they worked together with Florida and were part of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. He decided not to renew the contracts of executives Chuck Fletcher and Dan MacKinnon.