How to watch 2026 IMSA at Detroit on NBC and Peacock: TV, streaming info, start times, schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to the streets of downtown Detroit with a 100-minute race Saturday afternoon on NBC and Peacock.

There are 21 cars entered on the nine-turn, 1.654-mile temporary layout that is the shortest of the season. Last year on the tight course that encircles the Renaissance Center, Nick Yelloly and Renger van der Zande captured the Grand Touring Prototype victory in the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06.

In the GTD Pro category, Mike Rockenfeller and Seb Priaulx won in the No. 64 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic (all times are ET):

How to watch the 2026 IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic

When : Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET TV/streaming : The IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30.

: The IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30. Radio : All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 30 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 30 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996) Distance : A 100-minute race on the nine-turn, 1.654-mile temporary street course in Detroit, Michigan.

: A 100-minute race on the nine-turn, 1.654-mile temporary street course in Detroit, Michigan. Forecast : According to Weather Underground

: Entry list: Click here to see the 21-car field in the GTP and GTD Pro classes

IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway (all times are ET):

Friday, May 29

8-9:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Championship practice

4:50-5:25 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, May 30

11:10-11:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Championship practice

4:10-5:50 p.m.: IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic (NBC, Peacock)

How do I watch the IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying sessions and races.

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.