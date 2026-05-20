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NHL Coaches’ Association says it is monitoring the situation with Bruce Cassidy and Vegas

  
Published May 20, 2026 11:28 AM
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DENVER — The NHL Coaches’ Association said it is closely monitoring the situation involving Bruce Cassidy amid reports that the Vegas Golden Knights have denied multiple teams permission to speak with him about working for them.

Cassidy was fired in late March and still is under contract through next season, so anyone wishing to interview him must get permission from the Golden Knights, according to league rules.

“It is our position that coaches who remain under contract, but are no longer working for their club, should not be prevented from pursuing other employment opportunities,” the Coaches’ Association said in a statement. “It would be unprecedented at the head coaching level should multiple teams be denied permission to speak with Coach Cassidy. The situation is still unfolding, but our priority is to protect the interests of our members in this type of circumstance.”

Vegas reportedly has not allowed Pacific Division rivals Edmonton and Los Angeles to talk to Cassidy when asked since their seasons ended. Word of the Oilers’ interest in Cassidy leaked before they fired Kris Knoblauch following a first-round playoff exit.

It was not clear if teams in the Eastern Conference or elsewhere in the West sought or received permission to interview him. General manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed teams have asked for permission to talk to Cassidy.

“We’ve been consistent that our focus currently is on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the teams have respected that,” McCrimmon said at a news conference ahead of Game 1 of the West final at the Avalanche. “I’ve spoken with Bruce. He understands this, as well.”

Cassidy, who just turned 61, guided the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023, helped Boston reach the final in 2019 and won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in the pandemic shortened ’19-20 season. He was an assistant on Canada’s staff at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.