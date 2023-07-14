 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLTampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay
Lightning

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal
The Seattle Kraken avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Will Borgen on Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract at an of average $2.7 million a season.
2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Regular Season Overview
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023

  • Nick Perbix
    TBL Defense #48
    Nick Perbix had a busy 2021-22 campaign.
    Perbix scored six goals and 31 points in 31 NCAA games with St. Cloud State as a senior. He had the option to sign an entry-level contract with the Lightning in 2021, but he wanted to grow a bit more at the college level and complete his degree in finance. That decision ended up providing him with a rare opportunity because when the NHL ultimately decided not to go to the Olympics, Perbix was invited to join Team USA. Perbix played in four Olympic games, registering an assist over that span. After the NCAA campaign was over, he finally signed with the Lightning and joined AHL Syracuse, where he recorded eight points in 12 regular season games and an assist in five playoff contests. All that extra work has allowed him to grow as a player. “I think it helped me a lot,” Perbix said. “I played high school for four years and then played with the same junior team and then went to college for four years, so I’m kind of used to staying with one system, one coaching staff. But then bouncing around so much in the past three months, I kind of learned to adjust, and I know that’s more the pro hockey type, learning to adjust on the fly, teammates changing, this and that, and so it’s been a great learning curve for me.” He might not make the Lightning out of training camp, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point next season.

  • Trevor_Carrick.jpg
    Trevor Carrick
    TBL Defense #47
    Trevor Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    Carrick scored 10 goals and 30 points in 61 AHL contests in 2021-22. The 28-year-old defenseman has appeared in seven career NHL games.

  • Lucas Edmonds
    TBL Right Wing #54
    Lucas Edmonds has signed an entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    Edmonds was taken by the Lightning with the 86th overall 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He had 34 goals and 113 points in 68 games with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

  • Mikhail_sergachev.jpg
    Mikhail Sergachev
    TBL Defense #98
    Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois is thrilled to have re-signed Mikhail Sergachev to an eight-year extension.
    The deal kicks in after the 2022-23 season as Sergachev still has one year remaining on his existing contract. “He has all the tools,” BriseBois said of Sergachev. “He just turned 24, he can run your power play, he can kill penalties, he’s physical, he’s big, he can skate, he’s skilled. Those guys are hard to find and now to know that he’s going to be part of our team for the next nine seasons, really that’s very comforting to us.” Sergachev had seven goals and 38 points in 78 regular season games and added two goals and eight assists in 23 Stanley Cup playoff games.

  • Haydn_Fleury.jpg
    Haydn Fleury
    TBL Defense #7
    Haydn Fleury has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    The deal has an average annual value of of $762,500. Fleury played in 36 games with Seattle last season, while providing two goals, two assists, 52 shots, 62 blocks and 60 hits.

  • 2542.jpg
    Zach Bogosian
    TBL Defense #24
    Zach Bogosian has undergone shoulder surgery.
    Bogosian is expected to need four-to-six months to recover, so he won’t be available for the start of the season. He had three goals and eight points in 48 contests in 2021-22.

  • 5220.jpg
    Anthony Cirelli
    TBL Center #71
    Anthony Cirelli is expected to miss four-to-six months as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
    Cirelli’s shoulder surgery was previously announced, but the Lightning didn’t initially have a timetable for his return. We can now safely say that Cirelli will miss the start of the season and it seems his recovery could go into 2023. Tampa Bay re-signed Cirelli to an eight-year extension with a $6.25 million cap hit earlier in the day.

  • Felix Robert
    TBL Center #42
    Felix Robert has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    Robert notched 16 goals and 34 points in 63 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL during the 2021-22 season.

  • 5220.jpg
    Anthony Cirelli
    TBL Center #71
    Tampa Bay has signed Anthony Cirelli to an eight-year contract extension.
    Cirelli has one more season left on his three-year, $14.4 million contract. His new deal will carry an average annual value of $6.25 million. Cirelli had 17 goals and 43 points in 76 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He finished fifth in Selke Trophy voting and could be a future winner of the award for his defensive abilities.

  • 5026.jpg
    Erik Cernak
    TBL Defense #81
    Erik Cernak has signed an eight-year, $41.6 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    Cernak had one season left on his three-year, $8.85 million contract, so he’s now signed through 2030-31. Cernak had 12 points, 46 penalty minutes, 73 blocks, and 165 hits in 55 contests while averaging 19:09 minutes in 2021-22.