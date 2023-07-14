Nick Perbix had a busy 2021-22 campaign.

Perbix scored six goals and 31 points in 31 NCAA games with St. Cloud State as a senior. He had the option to sign an entry-level contract with the Lightning in 2021, but he wanted to grow a bit more at the college level and complete his degree in finance. That decision ended up providing him with a rare opportunity because when the NHL ultimately decided not to go to the Olympics, Perbix was invited to join Team USA. Perbix played in four Olympic games, registering an assist over that span. After the NCAA campaign was over, he finally signed with the Lightning and joined AHL Syracuse, where he recorded eight points in 12 regular season games and an assist in five playoff contests. All that extra work has allowed him to grow as a player. “I think it helped me a lot,” Perbix said. “I played high school for four years and then played with the same junior team and then went to college for four years, so I’m kind of used to staying with one system, one coaching staff. But then bouncing around so much in the past three months, I kind of learned to adjust, and I know that’s more the pro hockey type, learning to adjust on the fly, teammates changing, this and that, and so it’s been a great learning curve for me.” He might not make the Lightning out of training camp, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point next season.



