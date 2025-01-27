 Skip navigation
Lightning’s Emil Lilleberg gets a 2-game suspension for interference penalty

  
Published January 27, 2025 06:45 PM
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

Jan 21, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg (78) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

NEW YORK Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended two games without pay for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher on Saturday night.

Lilleberg received a minor penalty for the incident, which occurred in the second period of the Red Wings’ 2-0 victory. The punishment was handed down Monday.

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Lilleberg will lose $9,062.50, which will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Lightning play host to the Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Kings on Thursday.