Lightning’s Emil Lilleberg gets a 2-game suspension for interference penalty

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended two games without pay for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher on Saturday night.

Lilleberg received a minor penalty for the incident, which occurred in the second period of the Red Wings’ 2-0 victory. The punishment was handed down Monday.

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Lilleberg will lose $9,062.50, which will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Lightning play host to the Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Kings on Thursday.