Tiger Woods’ daughter helps high school soccer team to state championship

Make that one more major championship for the Woods family.

Tiger Woods’ daughter, Sam, a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, helped the Buccaneers to the program’s first state title with a 1-0 victory over Episcopal School in the FHSAA Class 2A state final on Saturday night in DeLand, Florida.

Emma Bartoli scored the game’s lone goal in the 31st minute while Benjamin’s defense, led by Woods, posted the shutout.

Tiger Woods was in the stands at Spec Martin Stadium for both Saturday’s championship game and the Bucs’ semifinal victory two days earlier. He was shown cheering and celebrating with fellow parents while wearing an FHSAA girls’ soccer state championships T-shirt.

🚨🗣️🐅 #PROUD DAD — Tiger Woods cheered and celebrated alongside fellow parents as his daughter Sam’s school won the Florida State Soccer Championship last night in DeLand, FL. (Vid credit: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/WOwevqX4Hc — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Woods’ son, Charlie, is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, competing in the Dustin Johnson World Junior.

Tiger Woods, who withdrew from last month’s Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, Kultida, has yet to announce when he plans to return to PGA Tour competition, though his next start could come as soon as The Players in two weeks.