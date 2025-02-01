 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Cameron McAdoo will be a race day decision with torn ACL
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
woods_1920_torrey_tophies.jpg
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods’ 8 wins
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
nbc_berry_kocint_250207.jpg
O’Connell: Darnold ‘earned the right’ to be a FA
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Cameron McAdoo will be a race day decision with torn ACL
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
woods_1920_torrey_tophies.jpg
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods’ 8 wins
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
nbc_berry_kocint_250207.jpg
O’Connell: Darnold ‘earned the right’ to be a FA
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is out 5-7 weeks after sports hernia surgery

  
Published January 31, 2025 08:29 PM
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

Dec 28, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde (37) defends against Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Bob Frid/Bob Frid-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is expected to be out five to seven weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.

General manager Ron Francis provided the medical update on Gourde on Friday, hours after the surgery took place in the morning.

That recovery timeframe risks the possibility that Gourde will not play before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. With the Kraken barely on the fringe of the playoff race in the Western Conference and given that he’s a pending free agent, Gourde is expected to be one of the top rental options for contenders looking to add at the deadline.

Gourde, 33, has 83 games of playoff experience in the league, including back-to-back Stanley Cup runs with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 before Seattle chose him in the expansion draft. A dependable two-way player, Gourde is skating an average of more than 15 minutes over 35 games this season and has six goals and 10 assists.