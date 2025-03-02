No. 18 Memphis at UAB Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

First place in the American Athletic Conference is at stake this afternoon when the UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3) host the Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2). With three games left in the regular season, Memphis holds a precarious one-game lead over UAB and the University of North Texas.

Memphis is rolling having won ten of their last eleven games including a 100-77 smack of UAB in Memphis on January 26. PJ Haggerty led all scorers that day with 23 points for the Tigers.

UAB is also playing well having won 12 of their last 14 games. Thursday night they won at Wichita State, 80-72. Alejandro Vasquez came off the bench to score a game high 29 points in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Blazers

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Bartow Arena

City: Birmingham, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tigers at Blazers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Memphis Tigers (-125), UAB Blazers (+105)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 161.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Memphis at UAB

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Blazers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Tigers +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 161.5.

Memphis at UAB: Top betting trends and recent stats

Memphis has won 10 of their last 11 games

Memphis has covered the spread just 4 times in their last 11 games

UAB is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The O/U is 5-5 in UAB’s last 10 games

The OVER of 159.5 has cashed in each of the last 3 games between these teams

Memphis is 8-2 on the Moneyline and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against UAB.

