The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round selection.
Petry wanted to be dealt for family reasons. Canadiens GM Ken Hughes had openly said that the team would attempt to fulfill Petry’s request, but only if it was in a trade that made sense for the team. To that end, the Penguins had to surrender a solid defenseman in Mike Matheson, but Jeff Petry should be an upgrade. Petry had six goals, 27 points, 117 blocks, and 140 hits in 68 contests while averaging 22:07 minutes last season and that was a down campaign for him. He has a good chance to bounce back in Pittsburgh and record over 40 points. Petry does come with a $6.25 million cap hit for each of the last three seasons, but between trading Matheson in this exchange and dealing John Marino earlier in the day, Pittsburgh can accommodate that cap hit.