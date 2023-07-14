Jason Zucker is healthy and excited for the upcoming season after injuries sidetracked him in 2021-22.

“I was chasing the whole year, and it’s unfortunate,” said Zucker. “But everyone goes through that at some point in their career, and for me it just happened to be last year. So I’m excited to get that out of the way. It’s a contract year for me, so I’m coming ready to play.” He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer once his five-year, $27.5 million contract is completed. In 41 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. Zucker registered eight goals and 17 points, but he has plenty of bounce-back appeal if he can stay healthy.



