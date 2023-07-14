 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLPittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh
Penguins

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade from 1995-2006.
2022 Pittsburgh Penguins Regular Season Overview
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection

Rotoworld Player News

  Jason Zucker
    Jason Zucker
    PIT Left Wing #16
    Jason Zucker is healthy and excited for the upcoming season after injuries sidetracked him in 2021-22.
    “I was chasing the whole year, and it’s unfortunate,” said Zucker. “But everyone goes through that at some point in their career, and for me it just happened to be last year. So I’m excited to get that out of the way. It’s a contract year for me, so I’m coming ready to play.” He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer once his five-year, $27.5 million contract is completed. In 41 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. Zucker registered eight goals and 17 points, but he has plenty of bounce-back appeal if he can stay healthy.

  Danton Heinen
    Danton Heinen
    PIT Left Wing #43
    Danton Heinen has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
    Heinen scored 18 goals and 33 points in 76 contests last season. He was an unrestricted free agent after the Penguins decided not to qualify him, but it seems the two sides were ultimately able to find a common ground anyways. That said, he’s taking a modest pay cut from last season’s $1.1 million salary.

  Kasperi Kapanen
    Kasperi Kapanen
    STL Right Wing #42
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year, $6.4 million contract.
    Kapanen had filed for arbitration, so if the two sides couldn’t work out an agreement then he would have had a hearing. He had 11 goals and 32 points in 79 contests in 2021-22.

  Kasperi Kapanen
    Kasperi Kapanen
    STL Right Wing #42
    Kasperi Kapanen will file for salary arbitration, according to agent Markus Lehto.
    Kapanen is coming off a three-year, $9.6 million contract. He struggled in 2021-22 with 11 goals and 32 points in 79 games. Kapanen also had 129 shots and 110 hits, while averaging 14:32 of ice time per contest.

  Ryan Poehling
    Ryan Poehling
    PIT Center #25
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Ryan Poehling as part of the Jeff Petry trade.
    Poehling had nine goals and 17 points in 57 games last season. He’ll likely serve in a bottom-six role with the Penguins in 2022-23.

  Jeff Petry
    Jeff Petry
    PIT Defense #26
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round selection.
    Petry wanted to be dealt for family reasons. Canadiens GM Ken Hughes had openly said that the team would attempt to fulfill Petry’s request, but only if it was in a trade that made sense for the team. To that end, the Penguins had to surrender a solid defenseman in Mike Matheson, but Jeff Petry should be an upgrade. Petry had six goals, 27 points, 117 blocks, and 140 hits in 68 contests while averaging 22:07 minutes last season and that was a down campaign for him. He has a good chance to bounce back in Pittsburgh and record over 40 points. Petry does come with a $6.25 million cap hit for each of the last three seasons, but between trading Matheson in this exchange and dealing John Marino earlier in the day, Pittsburgh can accommodate that cap hit.

  Ty Smith
    Ty Smith
    PIT Defense #24
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for John Marino.
    Smith has a year left on his entry-level contract while Marino comes with a $4.4 million cap hit, so the Penguins are clearing up a significant amount of space with this trade. Smith had five goals and 20 points in 66 games while averaging 17:30 minutes last season. He did struggle defensively though. At the age of 22, he has room for growth.

  Owen Pickering
    PIT Defense #38
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their first-round pick Owen Pickering, to an entry-level contract.
    The three-year deal will start when Pickering leaves junior hockey and plays in the Penguins organization. Pickering is a big defenseman, six-foot five and will eventually fill out his 180 pound body. He is a good skater but does need work offensively so his fantasy value at this time is limited.

  Jon Lizotte
    Jon Lizotte
    PIT Defense #48
    The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have inked defenseman Jon Lizotte to a one-year AHL contract.
    It’s a return home for Lizotte who began his professional career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Lizotte played in his first NHL game last season with Minnesota but played the rest of the campaign with the Iowa Wild of the AHL where he had two goals and nine points in 56 games.

  Mitch Reinke
    Mitch Reinke
    PIT Defense #32
    The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have re-signed Mitch Reinke to a one-year AHL contract.
    The defenseman had three goals and 24 assists last season for WBS. Reinke has played two NHL games but you have to go back to the 2017-18 season for his NHL debut with St. Louis and he also played in one playoff game with the Blues in 2021.