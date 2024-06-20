 Skip navigation
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract

  
Published June 20, 2024 06:47 PM
PITTSBURGH — Alex Nedeljkovic is getting his wish. He’s staying in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins re-signed the veteran goaltender to a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic went 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average in 38 games for the Penguins last season. The team relied on him heavily down the stretch and his play helped fuel a late-season surge that nearly carried Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Nedeljkovic, a Cleveland native, had been scheduled to become a free agent. His return gives the team a reliable complement to starter Tristan Jarry, who struggled at times late in the season and spent a significant portion of the final two months watching Nedeljkovic from the bench.