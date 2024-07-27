Watch Now
Pendrith atop 3M Open's ‘crowded leaderboard’
The Golf Central team discusses play from the second round of the 3M Open, in which Taylor Pendrith shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead heading into the weekend.
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
Hayden Buckley had quite the finish to his 3M Open, hitting a stake from the rough on 16, removing and spiking said stake and then sinking a one-hopper for an ace on hole 17.
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
Matthew NeSmith shares what's going right for him as he enters the weekend two strokes off the lead in the PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Leading early in the 3M Open’s second round, Matthew NeSmith shares how he is managing to stay ahead of the field.
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’
The Golf Channel previews Ireland and the United States' Olympic golf squads, examining how golf has evolved as an Olympic sport over the years.
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on beating the golf course at the 3M Open after shooting five under through the first round.
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss some of the big up-and-coming stars in the game of golf, including Blades Brown after the high school junior joined a historic club at the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Korda, Ko, Saso show ‘variety of styles’ in Paris
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss the stark differences in how the men and women's top players will approach the Golf National course in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Golf Central previews Paris as Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and more Olympic returners speak about what it means to compete in multiple Games.
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Minjee Lee discusses her "up and down year" as she tries to implement new strategies to her game ahead of the CPKC Women's Open.