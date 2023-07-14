New Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery might have alluded to Patrice Bergeron’s planned return during an interview on TSN 1200.

Bergeron is still an unrestricted free agent, but Montgomery has apparently had multiple conversations with him in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign. “Ultimately as a coach, what you’re trying to do is push players to be their best individually so collectively we’re as good as we can be, and the thing that I know, after talking to Patrice Bergeron a couple of times now, is that there’s no question I don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the locker room,” Montgomery said. TSN 1200 host John Rodenburg followed up by asking if Montgomery is basically saying that Bergeron will be back, to which Montgomery said, “Good try!” Perhaps too much is being read into that, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising for Bergeron to re-sign with Boston. He’s spent his entire 1.216-game NHL career with the Bruins.



