 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHLBoston Bruins

Boston
Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade from 1995-2006.
2022 Boston Bruins Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 1st Eastern Atlantic
WinsWins 65
LossesLosses 12
GPGGoals per Game 3.7
PIMPenalty Minutes 861
SOShutouts 7
Head CoachHead Coach Jim Montgomery
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

Rotoworld Player News

  • Brett Harrison
    BOS Center #60
    Brett Harrison has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
    Harrison produced 27 goals and 61 points in 65 games for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins selected the 19-year-old forward in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

  • 6012.jpg
    Jack Studnicka
    VAN Right Wing #18
    Jack Studnicka has signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins.
    Studnicka will come with a cap hit of $762,500. His contract is a two-way agreement in 2022-23, which means that he’ll earn a smaller salary whenever he’s in the minors, but it becomes a one-way contract for the 2023-24 campaign. He had three assists in 15 games with Boston last season. He also contributed 10 goals and 35 points in 41 AHL contests.

  • 358.jpg
    Jim Montgomery
    BOS Head Coach
    The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden as an assistant coach.
    Gruden will work under head coach Montgomery. Gruden spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders. Before that he was the head coach of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs for two campaigns where he captured the J. Ross Robertson Cup as the league’s champions.

  • 1683.jpg
    Patrice Bergeron
    BOS Center #37
    New Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery might have alluded to Patrice Bergeron’s planned return during an interview on TSN 1200.
    Bergeron is still an unrestricted free agent, but Montgomery has apparently had multiple conversations with him in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign. “Ultimately as a coach, what you’re trying to do is push players to be their best individually so collectively we’re as good as we can be, and the thing that I know, after talking to Patrice Bergeron a couple of times now, is that there’s no question I don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the locker room,” Montgomery said. TSN 1200 host John Rodenburg followed up by asking if Montgomery is basically saying that Bergeron will be back, to which Montgomery said, “Good try!” Perhaps too much is being read into that, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising for Bergeron to re-sign with Boston. He’s spent his entire 1.216-game NHL career with the Bruins.

  • Ryan Mast
    BOS Defense #87
    Ryan Mast has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
    Mast had nine goals and 31 points in 59 OHL games last season. Boston took him with the 181st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

  • Matt Filipe
    BOS Left Wing #47
    Matt Filipe has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins.
    Filipe will come with a $787,500 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. He had seven goals and 17 points in 59 AHL contests last season.

  • David_Pastrnak_RW.gif
    David Pastrnak
    BOS Right Wing #88
    The Boston Bruins negotiations with David Pastrnak are reportedly in a holding pattern.
    While the Bruins are of course very interested in locking him up to an extension, Bruins GM Don Sweeney is reportedly focusing on bringing back Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Meanwhile, Pastrnak might be content to wait for now and get more insight into what direction the Bruins are heading in based on what they do in the coming days and perhaps weeks. The obvious fear for Bruins fans is that the Pastrnak situation ends up mirroring Johnny Gaudreau’s, but we’re far from at that point. Boston still has Pastrnak locked up for another season, so there’s plenty of negotiating time left.

  • Zacha_Pavel.jpg
    Pavel Zacha
    BOS Center #18
    Pavel Zacha has elected for salary arbitration.
    Zacha was acquired by Boston from New Jersey this past Wednesday in exchange for Erik Haula. He had 15 goals, 36 points, 148 shots and 80 hits in 70 games last season. Zacha just finished a three-year, $6.75 million contract.

  • Jack Ahcan
    BOS Defense #54
    Jack Ahcan has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins.
    Ahcan spent the bulk of the 2021-22 season in the AHL with Providence, while generating six goals and 23 points in 46 games. He also had one goal, five shots, five blocks and eight hits in six appearances with Boston last year.

  • 317.jpg
    Joe Sacco
    BOS Right Wing
    Boston Bruins assistant Joe Sacco is scheduled to meet this week for the vacant San Jose Sharks head coaching job.
    Sacco has been an assistant with Boston since the summer of 2014 and was previously the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 until the end of the 2012-13 season when he was let go. Sacco and new San Jose Mike Grier both played at Boston University, although at different times and the experienced Sacco could be on his way to San Jose very shortly to take over the reins of the Sharks.