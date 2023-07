Dustin Brown will have his number retired on Feb. 11.

The Kings will also unveil a statue of Brown on the same date. Brown scored 325 goals and 712 points in 1,296 career games, all with the Kings. He also played a prominent role in the Kings’ 2012 and 2014 championships, serving as the team’s captain. “With my number going to the rafters, I am honored to be amongst the King greats, but it makes me think of the two banners already in the rafters, of which I am most proud,” Brown said, in reference to the Kings’ Stanley Cup titles. “It took numerous people to raise those two banners; the same is true for this one. Thank you to all who have helped me achieve my dreams.”