No. 11 Iowa women extend win streak to 6, end No. 15 Michigan State’s at 9 with 75-68 victory

  
Published January 18, 2026 10:37 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke had 22 points, Ava Heiden scored 20 and No. 11 Iowa beat No. 15 Michigan State 75-68 on Sunday night, snapping the Spartans’ nine-game winning streak while extending the Hawkeyes’ to six in a row.

Stuelke made 10 of 14 shots and 2 of 4 free throws for the Hawkeyes (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten Conference). She added nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Heiden hit 8 of 13 shots and 4 of 5 free throws, adding six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Chazadi Wright had 11 points and five assists.

Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and seven rebounds to pace the Spartans (17-2, 6-2). Jalyn Brown scored 16 and Juliann Woodard added 14 points off the bench.

Stuelke made a layup and two free throws in the final 51 seconds and Chazadi Wright hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Iowa took a 22-16 lead in a first quarter that saw nine lead changes and two ties.

Addison Deal came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, scoring all eight of her points in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes take a 41-29 lead at halftime.

Another Wright 3-pointer gave Iowa its largest lead — 53-36 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Michigan State chipped away and used Jalyn Brown’s layup in the final minute to cut it to 65-56 heading to the fourth.

Brown hit a jumper to get the Spartans within 71-66 with 3:28 left but they would get no closer.

Iowa shot 53.6% overall while holding Michigan State to 44.6%.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Southern California on Thursday.

Iowa: At No. 12 Maryland on Thursday.